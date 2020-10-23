Turning the Colorful Korea Clients Imagine Into Reality
Travel Agent Linda Truilo
South Korea has much to pique a traveler’s interest – its wildly trending music known as K-pop, its 5,000 years of history, art and traditions, its signature spin on wellness, beauty and cuisine, and its gorgeous landscapes. With a few transportation tips, getting around is easy, which is all the more reason to recommend this East Asian country to culturally curious adventurers.
The destination’s sights, flavors and sensations come to the fore in the newly updated Korea Travel Specialist Program. Here advisors learn about its myriad attractions and how to tailor trips with special touches, from temple stays, martial arts instruction and sake brewery tours to opportunities for modeling traditional clothing or touring the Demilitarized Zone. Enroll today at travelagentacademy.com and the Korea that your clients imagine will be well within their grasp!
Following are just some of the many topics covered.
Culture & Technology
Centuries-old temples, palaces, villages and festivals celebrating everything from mud to mask dancing all make for fascinating cultural exploration. You’ll learn how South Korea’s ubiquitous cutting-edge technology affords some extraordinary encounters as well.
For starters, there’s the K-Style Hub in Seoul, where visitors can experience Korea in a day. Activities include a 360-degree panorama gallery that lets them explore nearly 40 major attractions; a photo-op with K-pop idols; lessons on cooking Korean dishes; and wellness tests for detecting stress or determining which teas best suit their needs. Your clients will emerge inspired to delve deeper into the country’s offerings!
Deep Immersion
Immerse clients in the life of Buddhist practitioners during a temple stay or plan an overnight in a hanok, a traditional Korean house, which might also offer tea ceremonies and pottery lessons.
Creative Cuisine
Healthy, savory and colorful, Korean cuisine has been growing in popularity worldwide. Have clients check out the flavors of Korea’s famous fermented vegetable dish at the Kimchi Museum, sample everything from seaweed rolls to bean-paste-filled pastries at street vendors’ stalls and experience "royal cuisine" at top restaurants.
Outdoor Adventure
Discover how easy it is to incorporate recreation into an itinerary. Whether it’s cycling, hiking, surfing or paragliding over glorious terrain, Korea’s adventure offerings are highly accessible!
Open Invitation
Travel Agent Academy programs are updated regularly. Graduates are always able to come back and see what’s new!
