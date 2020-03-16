Unforced Errors
Don't lose out on potential clients by not taking the time to follow-up.
Every sport has spectators, but people who become fans tend to start looking at more statistics about the sport that feeds their passion.
Their level of involvement moves from simply watching and enjoying an event to studying, discussing and tracking everything that determines the outcome of the game itself.
Spectators Versus Fans
In the game of selling travel, are you a spectator or a fan deeply interested in the career you are passionate about?
The more time you spend reviewing all the statistics available to you about your business, the more impact you can have on your results.
While there are many statistics to pay attention to, I want to focus on one that most of us would rather ignore.
In tennis, there is a number that is tracked—unforced errors. While somewhat subjective, it is the number of points lost solely because a player misses a shot he or she should have made. If the opposing player hits a shot that is extremely difficult to return, that does not count, as it would be considered a forced error.
Losing Sales
The question is: How many sales have you lost through unforced errors? Consumers can sometimes serve you up something you can’t compete with, so it’s more judicious to walk away from it. That would not be an unforced error.
But how many sales would have been made with just one follow-up call, a faster response, a more personalized approach, a proposal or more time spent qualifying?
Following Up
Remember, it is not the customers’ job to follow up with you, so if you are blaming them, you can consider that an unforced error. If you followed up creatively and quickly but did not hear back from them, then you made a “good shot.”
When you missed the shot (sale), add it to the tally of unforced errors. Then work toward determining why you missed it and what you can do next time to win not only the match but also the tournament!
