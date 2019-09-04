Upping Your CRM Game
This is the fourth column in a five-part series about the importance of building your business foundation with W-I-C-S—Website, Itinerary, CRM, Social Media.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
In the Aug. 15 issue of AGENTat HOME, we took a look at the “I” in W-I-C-S, exploring itinerary builders and why you should be using these tools to distinguish your agency from the competition.
Now we’ll delve into the “C” in W-I-C-S, Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Gone are the days of 5x7 notecards and filing boxes. We live in an on-the-go world, and it isn’t practical to carry around your client information in a recipe box. It also isn’t a secure way to store valuable personal information about your clients.
Managing Data
If you aren’t already using a CRM tool you need to test-drive a few immediately, because the key to a successful business isn’t just client growth, it is also efficiency. It doesn’t matter how many clients you have, if you can’t manage their data—invoicing, bookings, commission tracking—you are going to have a hard time retaining them. This is where CRM tools come into play.
CRM Tools to Consider
There are many platforms available. HubSpot and Salesforce are two of the best, but they aren’t specifically geared toward the travel industry. That doesn’t mean they can’t be used, but you may encounter additional work for specific travel-related needs. My advice would be to use tools designed specifically for our industry, such as TravelJoy, VacationCRM, ClientBaseor Xcelerator.
Unique Selling Points
Each platform has its own key features and selling points. You just need to determine which one will best satisfy the needs of your agency. It will provide your clients with what they want—a seamless, easy process when it comes to requesting a trip, sharing their personal information, providing travel preferences and paying you for a trip.
Capitalize on technology to impress and retain your clients. It will leave them in awe of how easy it is to work with a travel advisor—namely you!
