USTOA at 50: A Commitment to A Sustainable Travel Future
United States Tour Operators Association celebrates its 50th anniversary this year
As the United States Tour Operators Association celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we are choosing to look “50 years forward” with sustainable and responsible travel at the forefront.
It is why we are hosting the first Sustainability is Responsibility Summit in Norway May 24-26. Earth Day on April 22 is also the ideal occasion to spotlight some of the sustainability initiatives our tour operator members are implementing.
Here is a sampling of what some of our members have initiated to encourage eco-friendly travel habits.
Globus Family of Brands
The mission of the company’s Lighthouse Project is to promote a culture of care and sustainability that focuses on three categories that give back to mother nature: Planet, People, and Places. Currently, the company is highlighting nearly 50 causes focused on these three categories with plans to add more. The Lighthouse Project places a spotlight on one organization per month, providing guests with giveback opportunities.
Contiki
This year, Contiki officially became 100 percent carbon neutral at zero cost to travelers. It continues to prioritize sustainable travel by partnering with brands to mitigate food insecurity, protect animals and support regenerative farming. Contiki’s first ever sustainability officer has made productive changes to the company’s operations such as implementing composting at all Contiki-owned properties and using renewable energy for Contiki-owned hotels and coaches.
Country Walkers
The operator supports parent company Xanterra Travel Collection’s mission to provide “legendary hospitality with a softer footprint” by donating on behalf of each of its guests to the Travelers Fund, which supports projects in communities visited. Projects include the “Commit to Clean Water” fund in Zambia, which pumps potable water to the surface to provide clean water for consumption in rural communities, and the “Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative,” which reconnects fragments of land that have been separated from development to enable animals to travel from region to region without encountering highways.
Trafalgar
The operator takes pride in offering guest experiences that bring attention to environmentally conscious travel through “Make Travel Matter Experiences,” which is available on every trip. Guests can partake in initiatives designed to benefit local communities and encourage sustainable travel. Trafalgar has developed 11 “How We Tread Right” goals to achieve over the course of five years, which are tied to the UN Sustainable Development Global Goals.
