USTOA’s Bounty of Stateside Adventures
Travel Agent Terry Dale
There’s no arguing that travel has been transformed over the last year and that Americans are ready to travel again. In 2020, many USTOA member tour operators focused on domestic programs with proper health and safety protocols.
This year should be even more fruitful. From exploring Utah’s National Parks to sunning on Hawaiian beaches and kayaking through Alaska, there are hundreds of stateside options for travelers.
In the most recent USTOA tour operator member survey, two-thirds (67 percent) of participants reported selling U.S. destination tours/packaged travel itineraries and 80 percent of those saw an increase in domestic bookings in 2021.
Nearly half (43 percent) added new itineraries/tours for 2021 and 17 percent added more departure dates on current tours/itineraries for 2021.
When asked what the top three domestic destinations that travelers are booking for 2021, based on new reservations made in 2021, Alaska ranked first. Arizona and Utah tied for second, with Florida and Wyoming tied for third. Alaska was named the top domestic destination for 2022, with Florida and Utah tied for second, and Hawaii coming in third.
You’ll find all the stateside adventures offered by USTOA tour operators at www.ustoa.travelstride.com/trip-list/united-states.
Here’s a sampling of offerings:
Insight Vacations
The eight-day "Boston, Cape Cod & The Islands" itinerary includes an exploration of New England’s waterfronts, sailing history and summer playgrounds. Guests will eat seafood in Cape Code, explore an 80-foot schooner in Newport and visit the historic cottages of Martha’s Vineyard. Departures are available from May to October 2021, with rates starting at $3,342 per person.
For more information, visit insightvacations.com.
Audley Travel
The "Cultures & Canyons of Western USA Self-Drive Tour" is ideally suited for travelers looking to explore independently. The 14-day trip stretches from Santa Fe to Las Vegas, with stops at Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon. The trip includes a fully insured vehicle and all accommodations. Departures are available throughout 2021, with rates starting at $3,805 per person.
For more information, visit www.audleytravel.com.
Tauck
The eight-day "Southern Charms: Savannah, Hilton Head & Charleston" group itinerary transports travelers through the historic south and includes a visit to America’s oldest landscaped gardens at Middleton Place; Savannah’s oldest hotel, The Marshall House; and Southern cooking demonstrations. Departures are available in May, September and October 2021, with rates starting at $3,990 per person.
For more information, visit www.tauck.com.
