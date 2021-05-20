Virtual Overload
It's time for Travel Advisors to shine once again as pent-up demand for travel is unleased.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
Congratulations on making it through the past 14 months of the pandemic. Have you felt like you have lived in a Zoom room for the past year? Are you yearning for the day of regular phone calls? Are you over everything being done "virtually?"
Self Discovery
Since the start of the pandemic, we have learned the value of connection and relationships in life. We have cried, laughed, been discouraged, inspired and definitely learned some new things along the way. Nothing has been greater than the journey of self-discovery and personal transformation each of us has been on.
Pent-Up Demand
The future is bright. Pent-up demand for travel and leaving one’s own zip code has never been greater. People are recognizing the value and importance of working with a travel advisor.
One thing is for sure – the 2021 holiday season is going to be a time when families and friends want to trade the Zoom chats for inperson getaways. People want to be together and close to their loved ones.
Low-Hanging Fruit
Now more than ever, they are going to want to travel and experience different cultures with those closest to them.
Focus on that opportunity and low-hanging fruit – there is no better time than today to start promoting and talking to your customers about the options available to them to travel over the holidays at the end of the year.
Consumer Confidence
Positive trends on vaccinations and the number of COVID-19 cases going down should boost consumer confidence in traveling later this year.
Everyone needs a vacation so they can vacate, relax and refresh from their daily ritualistic patterns of life. Then they can come back recharged, rejuvenated and ready to tackle whatever challenges come their way.
