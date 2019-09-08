Watch Your Language
Writing the correct email can have a huge effect on your client relationships.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
How many emails do you read daily? A recent Campaign Monitor report found that the average person receives 125 emails a day and 90 percent of those aren’t considered to be spam. Face-to-face communications with clients or phone conversations average fewer than 10 per day.
Because so much communication with clients is conducted via emails and text messages, it is vital to learn how to come across as confident, express your expertise and leave a positive impression. Your writing style can have a huge impact on how others perceive you. Fortunately, emails and texts can be scripted ahead of time.
Here are tips for catching the attention of clients and prospects alike.
Set the Right Tone
Be personable and friendly in the first and the last sentence of every email. People like to work with people they have bonded with. Opening with, “Hope you had a nice weekend,” and closing by saying, “Look forward to hearing from you,” can build rapport.
Be Brief and Concise
Get right to the point. Most people read the first six sentences of a message and scan the rest. Make sure your first six sentences provide everything you want the reader to know.
Avoid Slang
Don’t use slang or abbreviations. Use “You,” not “U.” Avoid using “thanks” for “thank you.” Refrain from using emojis and multiple exclamation points. Use strong, powerful words to emphasize your point. For example, replace “a really good option” with “an excellent option.” Avoid weak language such as “I think,” “just,” “sorry,” “I tried” or “I’ll try,” “maybe,” “I believe” and “I might.” Reread your copy for grammatical errors and to ensure that your tone is not pushy, sassy or angry.
Use Google Chrome Plug-In
Google Chrome has a plug-in for Gmail users called Just Not Sorry, which will alert you when you are using words that might undermine your message by highlighting the text that should be replaced.
Confident emails build trust and help ensure that clients and prospects will believe in your expertise, which is essential for growing your business.
