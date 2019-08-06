What Business Are You In?
Travel Agents are in the business of selling—not marketing.
What business are you in? The answer depends on whom you ask. Most industry experts and executives would say you are in the marketing business. Why else are virtually all industry educational and promotional programs based on building out marketing plans and advertising budgets?
Selling Versus Marketing
I’ll tell you why: Marketing is sexy. How many television shows have been made about sales? Not many. Yet we all know about Don Draper and the hit series “Mad Men.” What most people don’t realize is that marketing executives are usually salaried employees—even those with your suppliers and consortia.
The agency channel is the commissioned sales force of the travel industry. If you are compensated based on the commission you generate, you are in the sales business.
Sales-Focused Approach
Suppliers are in the business of building brand awareness. It’s our job to sell those brands. Don’t believe me? When was the last time you received a commission check for marketing? I have been in this business for 25 years and have yet to receive one.
The sooner we start operating as sales-focused businesses (which happen to sell really cool products), the more control we will have over our earnings potential.
Three Proactive Steps
First, learn how to prospect properly. Although the word “prospect” conjures the notion of cold calling and telemarketers, it’s about talking to people and asking the right questions to see if they are a good fit for what you offer.
Second, have a proactive, systematic referral process to regularly reach those and only those people you want as customers.
Third, make sure prospecting and finetuning your referral process are not one-time activities. Rather, they should be part of your daily routine.
Although there is definitely a place for marketing in your business plan, you should focus the lion’s share of your efforts on selling. That way, you can spend more time doing what you want rather than worrying about your next commission.
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach and professional business advisor. His training and consulting firm develops sales-focused business leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel industry.
