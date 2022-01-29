What’s Hot for 2022 Travel Tours
Tour operators identified key travel trends and top destinations for 2022
A survey of tour operator members reinforced the significant contribution that travel advisors make to their businesses and the impact they will continue to make in 2022. Nearly nine out of 10 of the tour operators who responded plan to utilize travel advisors to generate sales as they resume business. Three-fourths of members (76 percent) reported that advisors play a very important or important role in their businesses in 2022, and 89 percent expect business booked by advisors to increase or maintain the same level in the new year.
Europe
Tour operators also identified key travel trends and top destinations for 2022. When asked about the top three international destinations travelers are booking for 2022, Europe continued to have a strong presence, with Italy rating as number one, France and Greece tying for second, and Ireland coming in at No. 3.
National Parks
On the home front, tour operators report that travelers are gravitating toward locations with wide-open spaces. National Parks were named the top domestic destination for 2022. Alaska came in second followed by Hawaii.
Small Group Tours
Small group tours are the most popular travel product for 2022, followed by FIT travel, private groups, classic group tours with 25- plus passengers, river cruising and small-ship cruising. Ocean cruising for medium to large ships rounded out the list.
Safety and Wellness
Safety and wellness are a top priority for USTOA tour operators, and it’s ranked as the strongest influence on consumers when choosing a destination in 2022. Border reopenings/ government travel restrictions will have the second-strongest influence on destination decisions, followed by value, distance/ ease of travel to and from destinations, state department travel alerts and outdoor components.
Sustainable Travel
Sustainable and responsible travel was ranked as the trend that will have the biggest impact on travel over the next 10 years. USTOA tour operator members recognize how important the adoption of sustainable travel practices is for building a viable, long-lasting future for tourism.
