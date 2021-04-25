What’s Selling This Summer
Travelers are setting their sights on a range of destinations in the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and beyond
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
Travel advisors are optimistic about 2021 summer bookings, although some more than others.
"Our clients’ summer travel is robust and enthusiastic. The trips that I absolutely feel confident will take place are the National Park trips to Utah, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Grand Canyon – many families are very excited to be in the wide-open spaces enjoying America the beautiful," said Laura Madrid of Resort to Laura Madrid, an affiliate of Travel Experts.
Popular U.S. Destinations
"Alaska and Hawaii are also popular destinations for clients this summer," she added. "We are doing more Caribbean than we normally have over the summer, with trips to Belize, Turks and Caicos and Jamaica highly requested. New England trips to Nantucket, Cape Code, Rhode Island and Maine are also in vogue."
Ben Gritzewsky of Frosch noted that he is generally optimistic about summer bookings, yet at the same time a "little skeptical" about how the season may pan out.
"Bookings are nowhere near what they should be, but what business there is seems more deliberate and significant," he said.
Mexico's Selling Points
Gritzewsky’s advice to clients? "My recommendation is to appreciate and take advantage of Mexico, and to consider flying there privately," he said. "The proximity to the U.S. makes it surprisingly affordable and the many benefits are priceless. Mexico offers the perfect summer getaway for just about everyone."
Also, the country’s venerable cultural history and considerable number of natural attractions "may satisfy travelers whose array of preferences would normally take them to mountains, lakes, deserts, jungles, megacities, monuments or food-andwine festivals."
Tammy Shamblin-Renie, CTC, of Red Parrot Travel, said travelers are "gearing up" to book their summer vacations. "I don’t deal a lot with summer vacations normally because it’s not my primary focus but I’m getting calls from non-clients – so people are looking for a travel professional to help with their travel plans," she said.
What's Booking
In terms of what’s currently booking, "U.S. trips are numberone, then Mexico all-inclusives, followed by Caribbean allinclusives and then Europe," Shamblin-Renie said.
"Inquiries are up. People are contacting me wanting ideas of where they can go. When are cruises going to open up is a common question."
For clients that are more risk adverse, Madrid said she is suggesting they stay on the U.S. mainland. "If their trip is more of a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list trip, I am suggesting they may want to plan now but wait to travel next year," she said.
"However, for those clients who are comfortable with traveling, and do so regularly and are willing to be flexible, this may be the only time they can experience some destinations without the crowds, and that in itself is epic!"
An Eye Toward Europe
"We have clients already locked and loaded with European family vacations to Croatia, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Iceland," said Laura Madrid of Resort to Laura Madrid.
"So far, the most promising openings appear to be Croatia, Iceland and Greece, but we are watching what unfolds over the next 30 to 45 days to make further assessments on what is possible."
Added Tammy Shamblin-Renie of Red Parrot Travel, "Not a day goes by that someone asks when they can go in Europe."
