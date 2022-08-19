What’s the Right Host Agency for You?
Travel Agent Susan Ferrell
Every once in a while, we need to remind independent consultants there are options to assist them in going it alone. This has become more crucial as the travel industry has changed with the pandemic. Over the past two years we have seen many travel advisors reevaluating their business partners, including their suppliers, consortia or host agencies. Therefore, it is once again time to look at the options.
Selecting the optimum host agency is an important decision. The host can provide revenue potential, effective marketing, technology solutions and a support staff. But not all host agencies are created equally, making it imperative to understand the differences. Here is what you should look for in a host agency:
– A fee structure with no hidden costs or start-up fees that could undermine your profit potential. Terms of the contract should be flexible to allow you to change at any time.
– Earning potential with 100 percent of all commissions earned on what you sell. It’s vital to compare the levels of commissions in order to maximize revenue potential.
– Marketing assistance provided by a host agency is key as it allows an independent advisor to grow their business.
– Connections – a host agency provides can make a significant difference in earning potential. The supplier relationships that a host has can help an advisor gain a competitive edge with clients – such as access to Virtuoso and its marketing prowess.
– Host agency support makes a tremendous difference. The right host can help enhance an advisor’s reputation and image, streamline operations and help build their client base.
– Technology can also be a major benefit for independent contractors. Technology provided by host agencies may include front- and backoffice software, personalized electronic invoicing and management reports. Technology support enables advisors to focus more of their time on developing and servicing their clients.
– A dedicated support staff that makes advisors feel like an individual but that also will address problems, especially during challenging times. Staffers who offer professional development, such as how to leverage social media effectively and charge fees. Staff that provides accounting, administration, human resources, legal advice and IT infrastructure.
