What’s Your Story?
Looking at your numbers to tell whether you're in the midst of a good business story or not.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Dan Chappelle
The business world is not immune to fads, and a few have stood the test of time. One recent fad—really, more than a fad—is storytelling. The number of people who list “storyteller” as their occupation on LinkedIn is incredible.
Donald Miller, a former screenwriter who heads StoryBrand, a company that helps businesses clarify their marketing messages, suggests applying the practice to your own business narrative.
According to Miller, business stories typically follow the same framework as a successful screenplay. It goes like this: A character with a problem meets a guide who gives them a plan and calls them to action that results in success or failure. You can adapt these elements to craft your own story.
There is another tale, however, written not in words but in numbers. When read properly, it can tell a masterwork of non-fiction.
There are three ways to become profitable. Sell more, minimize expenses and ideally combine the two. With that in mind, here are five numbers that will help you tell your story.
Leads, Quotes and Sales
If you know your close ratio, you can accurately predict the number of leads you need to hit your revenue targets.
Cost of Sale
This is a number based primarily on the value of your time and the cost of overhead and marketing.
Overhead Expense
How and where you spend your money is very telling. I am often asked why I don’t rent office space. I work out of my garage office because every penny out of my pocket is money in someone else’s.
Breakeven
What is the minimum you must earn to pay your monthly expenses?
Subscription Services
Virtually every tool you need is available via subscription (Microsoft Office 365, Adobe Acrobat, Dropbox, etc.). These expenses can add up quickly. Pay only for what you use regularly.
Storytelling has been around since the beginning of time. We all have a narrative to share. The question is, will yours be an inspiration or a horror story? It’s all in the numbers, so make sure you know yours!
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach and professional business advisor. His training and consulting firm develops sales-focused business leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel and tourism industry.
