What’s Your Why?

Focus on what you love to help define your purpose.

You can improve your marketing strategy by answering these questions: What is your why? Why are you marketing your agency? What end result and return on investment do you want from your marketing efforts?

Answering the 'Why' Question

The “why” question can be the most difficult to answer. But if you take some time to analyze your business and really put some thought into answering your why, you will reap better results from your marketing efforts.

How exactly does the answer to the “why” question affect your marketing results? It will enable you to set a true direction for your efforts. For starters, you will no longer be posting content on social media just for the sake of posting. Posting willy nilly just leads to inadequate results and wastes your valuable time.

A Clearer Vision

Having a defined marketing plan will also provide a better return on investment because you will have a clear vision of what your agency is really trying to accomplish.

Whether you are working on a full-year marketing plan or just thinking about marketing for the next month, you should have a strong focus on your plan and achieving its clearly stated goals. You’ll find that content creation will become much easier with a defined direction.

Focus on What You Love

Focus your marketing efforts on those areas of travel that you love and want to sell. For example, if you don’t want to sell African safaris, then you shouldn’t include Africa safari content in your marketing and social media posts. Similarly, if you don’t want to sell cruises, your marketing materials shouldn’t focus on cruising.

Answering your why will transform your marketing results!

