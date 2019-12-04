When to Say No to Prospective Clients
How to asses when you're being taken advantage of.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
Recently, a colleague asked me for recommendations for a hotel in Scotland for a one-night stay. I requested the itinerary so that I could make a recommendation based on where her clients would be at that time. She told me they had booked their own itinerary and just wanted her to book a special hotel for one night. My advice was to say no, as the commission she received would not be worth the amount of time spent on this one-night booking.
I faced that question early in my career and came to realize that I can—and should—say no to some prospective clients. It is not an easy lesson but is one we all need to learn.
Judge for Yourself
When is it appropriate to say no? As much as I would like to give a cut-and-dried answer, that decision is up to you as an agent. You need to judge if the request is worth your time and the commission you would earn, and whether that client will turn into a good, repeat customer.
The first time I declined to work with a client was several years into my career. She had worked with me before, and wanted me to book her car rental for an itinerary that she had booked with another travel advisor. I referred her back to the agent she had used for the rest of the trip.
Set Guidelines
That became my guideline—if the client has booked most of a trip elsewhere, the remainder of the trip should be completed there as well.
Who else have I declined to work with? Those who request rebates in exchange for booking with me and those who want me to book something airlines do not allow—such as hidden-city ticketing—to save money.
Proceed with Caution
I am also very careful about working with clients who cold call me after finding me online or in a magazine. I chat with them to get to know them and then look for them online. If I cannot find information about them online, I usually will not work with them.
Saying no to a prospective or established client is not easy. Learning how to make that decision is a challenge. But sometimes it is the best business decision we can make.
