Where Would We Be Without ASTA?
Leadership from the American Society of Travel Advisors has helped the travel industry recover.
Travel Agent Jackie Friedman
Travelers and travel advisors everywhere gave three cheers when the White House announced that it was no longer necessary to show a negative COVID test to enter the U.S. Even with the increased pace of travel, the requirement remained a significant hurdle for American travelers wanting to book overseas trips, and was a deterrent for foreign travelers wanting to visit the U.S.
Leadership Role
I can barely begin to express what a relief this is for travel advisors. As we are celebrating, there is an organization that we should all be thanking and supporting: The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Without ASTA’s leadership on this issue, I really think we would still be testing to enter the U.S. – and that’s a scary thought.
I have been active at the national and local levels of ASTA for many years and am privileged to currently serve on its board of directors. ASTA is our trade association, and the only organization that focuses 100 percent on the travel advisor, and 100 percent of travel advisors and agencies should be members. It astonishes me that only about 20 percent are.
Major Lobbying Force
ASTA is the “secret ingredient” to your business’s success. Not only was it a major force behind lifting the testing requirement but was also instrumental in lobbying for relief funds for travel advisors via the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for independent contractors, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
Without ASTA’s work to help travel advisors stay afloat, I think that many travel agencies would have gone out of business, especially home-based advisors who often run lean.
I am incredibly hopeful about the future and travel advisors’ success, but we live in a complicated world, and the pandemic taught me that we are only strong when we are together.
Joining ASTA
When the next issue affecting our industry strikes, ASTA will be there. Please be there for them by joining today at https://www.asta.org/join/. You may be just one homebased advisor, but as a member of ASTA, you are part of one of the most powerful coalitions the travel and tourism industry offers. Your voice matters and is magnified when you become part of ASTA.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jackie Friedman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS