Win at Luxury Sales With Help From Classic Vacations

True to its promise that "Our portfolio is elaborate, but working with us is simple," Classic Vacations has further expanded its online educational offerings to help travel advisors easily leverage its many tools and sell a wide variety of high-end products across the world.

In its latest updates to the Classic Vacations Knowledge Program, the tour operator has added a chapter on "Classic Essentials for New Advisors" and will soon include one that pinpoints selling luxury. Meanwhile, the company has been refreshing its core lessons on Hawaii, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe. Other recent chapters focus on the Classic Collections of properties for romance travelers, families and those seeking suites and club-level accommodations.

If you are a new advisor or even a seasoned pro who graduated the course a while ago, stop by TravelAgentAcademy.com to consider this expanded program!

Classic Essentials

New advisors seeking to sell high-end vacations are well served by a tour operator that has carefully vetted a wide variety of products. But sometimes the bounty of choices when counseling clients can overwhelm, especially if advisors are also new to running a business. In "Classic Essentials for New Advisors," you’ll find a concise overview of all Classic Vacations’ offerings and learn about such support features as:

—New Business Development team for new advisors

—New Partner Reservations line for booking help

—Concierge Service for special client requests

—Competitive Request team for best price

—Live Chat for quick questions

—Facebook Classic Community for advice sharing

Luxury Travel

Classic Vacations lets your clients define luxury as they wish, and offers you tools to tailor trips to their expectations. In "Luxury Travel with Classic Vacations," you’ll learn about such perks as ultra-exclusive amenities (think private jets, luxury cruises and VIP experiences), exclusive tours, competitive business-class air options and specialists who work directly with the company’s Preferred Properties on your behalf.

Moreover, you’ll discover how Classic makes it easy for you to do business with the company, from providing help with end-to-end bookings, to advocacy for add-on amenities, to commissions paid promptly at time of travel.

The Importance of Partnership