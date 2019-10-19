Winning Over The Skeptics
You may have to work twice as hard for travelers who have worked with bad travel agents in the past, but they are sure to sing your praises after a great experience.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
I hear it over and over again from travel advisors: “I need more clients—why aren’t I getting new clients?” The answer might not have much to do with you but everything to do with what other agents aren’t doing!
My conversations with new clients over the past several weeks have sounded like a broken record. These clients, who came to me as referrals, were all very skeptical about using a travel advisor.
Negative Feedback
So why the skepticism? The answers from these new clients were the same across the board. The travel agents with whom they had worked weren’t worth their time or business. They had all tried other agents over the past year who had either made mistakes or simply hadn’t provided any service once the trip was booked.
One agent booked a two-night stay in London instead of the three nights needed for an 18-year-old student. The student’s mother—not the agent—had to remedy the situation.
No Follow-Up
Another agent booked my clients’ trip, sent them their confirmation information and was never heard from again.
Other clients didn’t see any value in what they received from the travel advisor they used because the agent never followed up and left them feeling like beggars looking for answers. Arguably, none of these scenarios are good for our profession.
Demonstrating Your Value
Overcoming the actions of unprofessional agents can be a difficult task. But it is not one that is impossible. If you are always on top of your game, go the extra mile every time and demonstrate how you can add value to a traveler’s experience, you will gain allies who will sing your praises and go to bat for you when they hear people talking about a trip they want to take.
Actions definitely do speak louder than words, and you need to work toward ensuring your repeat clients will rave about your services.
