Travel Agent Scott Koepf
While I love the Olympics, the most recent games were simply not the same without live spectators and other pandemic-related restrictions in place. However, there were still great displays of athletic prowess and competition that were a pleasure to watch.
My favorite moment occurred when two athletes in the high jump both reached their maximum height and were tied for the gold medal. They had the choice of continuing to jump until a solo winner was declared but instead they chose to stop and share the gold.
Although this was unusual, it was the athletes’ reaction of jubilation that made the moment spectacular.
Sharing Success
The goal was not to win the gold medal alone but simply to win the gold. In this case they both achieved their dream and were more than happy to share in that success.
If we look at your annual sales goal as your bar to jump over to win the gold medal for your business, then we can certainly learn from those two high jumpers.
Even though we are in a competitive business, your gold medal achievement is not diminished in any way if other travel advisors achieve their own gold medal jumps. The most magical part of the moment when the two athletes decided to share the podium was seeing that they were not just excited for themselves but for each other.
Cheering On Others
I believe that when you cheer on others to reach their goals it will inspire you to work harder to achieve your own.
When it comes to the travel business, you can either believe that the pie can only be divided into so many pieces or that you can help increase the size of the pie by helping others. In the case of the two high jumpers, although they were from different countries, they were training partners and had helped each other to become the best they could be.
Raising the Bar
Sharing your knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm with other travel advisors will raise the professionalism and customer perception of our entire distribution channel. We were all new to this at some point so if you have been standing on the gold medal platform for years, reach out to others and give them a hand up. We can embrace a win/win attitude that will help us all!
