Women Travel the World with USTOA Operators
A small sample of women-only tours from USTOA Operators.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent
Women adventurers who are planning ahead for small group trips will find a variety of programs from USTOA tour operators. These thoughtful itineraries are created by women, for women and packed with hands-on-hands immersive experiences that enable guests to pursue a passion or check a box off their bucket list.
Each vacation provides much more than a traditional getaway, with opportunities to explore new destinations with like-minded female travelers.
Following is a sampling of small group, women-only trips offered by USTOA operators.
Smartours
The seven-day "Incredible Iceland with Northern Lights" tour takes travelers through Reykjavik and Vik, with opportunities to see the Northern Lights, the Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss Waterfalls, and more. Departure date is Oct. 29, with rates starting at $2,399 per person.
Visit smartours.com
Authentic Vacations
The operator’s nine-day "Authentic Ladies Tee Time" itinerary of Ireland’s five-star golf courses is designed for a private group of women who are interested in golfing the Emerald Isle’s lush landscape, experiencing fine dining and relaxing at spas. Private group tours are available, with rates starting at $3,248 per person.
Visit authenticvacations.com.
Sita World Tours
The six-day "Chile with Patagonia" itinerary transports guests through Chile’s wine country in Casablanca and Curacavi, and spends a day in Torres del Paine National Park, with extensions available to Easter Island and Buenos Aires. Departure date is Nov. 12, with rates starting at 3,810 per person.
Visit sitatours.com
Insight Vacations
The 12-day "Inspirational India, A Wander Women Journey" tour explores India’s majestic forts, monuments and temples, bustling bazaars, crafts, natural reserves and more. Departure date is March 24, 2021, with rates starting $4,689. Visit insightvacations.com
Find all the itineraries offered by USTOA tour operators at ustoa.stridetravel.com.
Editor’s Note: Information was correct at time of writing. All tours/packages subject to availability. Prices may vary from time of writing, based on currency fluctuations.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS