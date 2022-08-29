Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From August
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 29, 2022
Air Travel News from August
As happy as airlines were that passengers came back in droves and re-embraced the spirit of travel again, the month of August was a mixed bag for the industry.
Yes, there were triumphs. But there were also defeats.
Days after securing the acquisition of Spirit Airlines, Jet Blue Airways announced second-quarter earnings and suffered a loss.
Passengers lost – valuable time, that is, as there were even more delays and cancellations.
And American Airlines lost flights, on purpose. The carrier said it would trim 31,000 flights from its November schedule to help right-size imbalances caused by staff shortages.
