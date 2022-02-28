Last updated: 10:28 AM ET, Mon February 28 2022

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From February

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2022

1/19
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

February’s Top Airline Headlines

The shortest month of the year certainly didn’t lack for news in the aviation industry.

February 1 started out with the changing of the guard as the legendary Southwest CEO Gary Kelly stepped down and Robert Jordan took over.

Snow and ice – sometimes together – disrupted travel in many parts of the country.

Unfortunately, disruptions of another kind also continued as unruly passengers caused several flights in February to be diverted.

And, sadly, the month ended with Russia invading Ukraine, triggering a backlash by airlines declining to do business with Russian carriers and avoid airspace over Ukraine.

Here’s a look at airline headlines from the month of January 2022.

1/19

For more information on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS