Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From February
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2022
February’s Top Airline Headlines
The shortest month of the year certainly didn’t lack for news in the aviation industry.
February 1 started out with the changing of the guard as the legendary Southwest CEO Gary Kelly stepped down and Robert Jordan took over.
Snow and ice – sometimes together – disrupted travel in many parts of the country.
Unfortunately, disruptions of another kind also continued as unruly passengers caused several flights in February to be diverted.
And, sadly, the month ended with Russia invading Ukraine, triggering a backlash by airlines declining to do business with Russian carriers and avoid airspace over Ukraine.
Here’s a look at airline headlines from the month of January 2022.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS