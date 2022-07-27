Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From July
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 27, 2022
Airlines, Public Play the Waiting Game
“The waiting is the hardest part.” – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
That’s the sentiment in the aviation industry as interested observers play the waiting game on the Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways merger saga.
That’s also the feeling among the flying public, as the month got off to a rough start. Delays and cancellations that began earlier this spring intensified as the Fourth of July weekend kicked off summer travel with a fury of pent-up demand. Fortunately, the airlines were able to get it (somewhat) under control.
Needless to say, it was a hot month in aviation.
