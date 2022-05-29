Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Sun May 29 2022

Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From May

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 29, 2022

Spirit Airlines plane.
Spirit Airlines plane. (photo via Spirit Airlines Media)

Merger Dominates May’s Big Airline News

Once again a sort of complicated love triangle among three airlines regarding a potential merger dominated the aviation industry headlines in May.

The month began with Spirit Airlines rejecting an offer to merge with JetBlue Airways, which jumped in with a bid some $700 million more nearly two months after Frontier Airlines had originally proposed a merger.

The month ends with the merger in disarray. A spurned JetBlue initiated a hostile takeover bid of Spirit, but Spirit’s Board of Directors recommended rejecting the takeover. A full vote by shareholders will take place on June 10.

But that wasn’t the only big news. Here’s a look at all big headlines from May of 2022.

