Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From May
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 29, 2022
Merger Dominates May’s Big Airline News
Once again a sort of complicated love triangle among three airlines regarding a potential merger dominated the aviation industry headlines in May.
The month began with Spirit Airlines rejecting an offer to merge with JetBlue Airways, which jumped in with a bid some $700 million more nearly two months after Frontier Airlines had originally proposed a merger.
The month ends with the merger in disarray. A spurned JetBlue initiated a hostile takeover bid of Spirit, but Spirit’s Board of Directors recommended rejecting the takeover. A full vote by shareholders will take place on June 10.
But that wasn’t the only big news. Here’s a look at all big headlines from May of 2022.
Comments
