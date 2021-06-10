Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu June 10 2021

gallery icon How North America's Airlines Rank for Punctuality

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 10, 2021

1/11
Getty Images - plane
Airplane landing at sunset. (Photo via imv/iStock/Getty Images)

Most, Least Punctual Airlines

As the world begins to reopen and flight volume increases 15 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation analytics company Cirium has restarted its monthly On-Time Performance Reports, revealing the world's most and least punctual airlines. Here's a look at how North America's mainline carriers performed in May 2021. 

1/11

For more information on North America

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS