How North America's Airlines Rank for Punctuality
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 10, 2021
Most, Least Punctual Airlines
As the world begins to reopen and flight volume increases 15 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation analytics company Cirium has restarted its monthly On-Time Performance Reports, revealing the world's most and least punctual airlines. Here's a look at how North America's mainline carriers performed in May 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on North America
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS