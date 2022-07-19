How US Airlines Rank for In-Flight Experience
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 19, 2022
The Airlines Offering the Best and Worst In-Flight Experience
With the exception of airfares and route networks, the in-flight experience is the most important aspect to consider when choosing an airline. To find out which carriers offer travelers the smoothest experience in the sky, the team of experts at Upgraded Points analyzed 11 major U.S. airlines across six different categories for in-flight experience, including entertainment, amenities, comfort, COVID-19 safety, food and drinks. The airlines were then ranked out of 100 for their performance under each metric, like legroom for example, and the scores for each metric were averaged for the categories to give a total score for each. Finally, the category scores were averaged to give a total score for each individual airline. Here's how the leading domestic carriers rank in terms of in-flight experience in economy class in 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS