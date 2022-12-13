The Best and Worst Airlines for Holiday Travel
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 13, 2022
How US Airlines Rank for Holiday Headaches
Flying during the hectic holiday travel season can be challenging but some airlines give travelers a better shot at reaching their final destinations without issue. Forbes Advisor recently analyzed the eight largest national airlines based on available data across nine metrics including the number of bags mishandled per 1,000 enplaned; percent of air carrier delays; total customer complaints; percent of canceled flights; percent of on-time flights; percent of diverted flights; percent of extreme weather delays; percent of late arriving aircraft delays and percent of national aviation system delays. The data examined comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics Air Travel Consumer Reports and is based on a five-year average from 2017 to 2021 for the holiday travel season, which is defined as November through January.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS