Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Mon October 24 2022

gallery icon The Best US Airports for a Layover

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 24, 2022

1/11
Family at the airport.
Family at the airport. (photo via NicoElNino / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Best Airports To Pass the Time in Between Flights

Layovers can be stressful and the COVID-19 pandemic only made them more challenging as air travelers were met with fewer dining and shopping options and services amid resulting staffing shortages. Fortunately, the nation's airports are once again full and thus more prepared to accommodate travelers awaiting their next flight. The team of travel experts at ParkSleepFly recently analyzed the busiest airports across the U.S. based on their food and beverage offerings, hygiene, staff service, customer satisfaction, shopping facilities and hotel availability to reveal the best airports to kill time between flights. Here are the 10 best domestic airports for a layover right now. 

1/11

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS