The Most, Least Expensive US Airports To Fly Out Of
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 12, 2022
The Most, Least Budget-Friendly US Airports To Fly From
Airline passengers are becoming increasing less satisifed with their overall experience and rising costs due to soaring fuel prices and growing demand continue to be a driving factor. Informational website FinanceBuzz recently looked at average domestic airfares from the 45 busiest airports across the U.S. using data published by the U.S. Department of Transportation to determine which are best for Americans traveling on a tight budget in 2022. While the national average airfare cost increased by just 0.30 percent from 2020 to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusted for inflation, this signals the first time since 2014 that the average airfare cost has increased year over year. Fortunately, the data highlights some airports where travelers can stretch their dollar further and the ones they may want to avoid if funds are limited this summer.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS