Top Air Travel News From September
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 30, 2021
September's Top Air Travel News
September was a busy month for the airline industry, particularly considering it was coming out of an unexpected surge in spring and summer travel – a burst of pent-up demand that was both a pleasure and a pariah for some airlines caught off-guard.
Here are the top stories from the previous month.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS