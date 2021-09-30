Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Thu September 30 2021

gallery icon Top Air Travel News From September

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 30, 2021

1/18
Plane wing
Window seat views while flying on an airplane (photo by Lauren Bowman)

September's Top Air Travel News

September was a busy month for the airline industry, particularly considering it was coming out of an unexpected surge in spring and summer travel – a burst of pent-up demand that was both a pleasure and a pariah for some airlines caught off-guard.

Here are the top stories from the previous month.

1/18

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS