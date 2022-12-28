Top Air Travel Stories From 2022
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 28, 2022
Top Air Travel Stories From 2022
The airline industry is crucial to the success of tourism in the United States, but 2022 was filled with a mixture of returning demand and the struggles associated with the droves of passengers who once again took to the skies. From TSA ending onboard mask mandates to airlines adjusting to the Russia-Ukraine War, aviation helped shape the travel industry. With delays and cancellations on the rise and airfares skyrocketing, it was far from a perfect year, though. The airline industry made major headlines over the last 12 months, and here are the top stories from 2022.
