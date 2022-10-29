Top Airline, Airport News Stories From October
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 29, 2022
Strong News From Q3 Earnings
The beginning of October can be a fraught with worry for airlines. They need to report third-quarter earnings during the month, and then take stock of what the fourth and final quarter is going to be like.
Fortunately, October of 2022 brought welcome news for the industry.
Virtually every U.S-based airline reported a profit for the period that began on July 1 and ended on September 30. Heading into the midterm elections, this was an October surprise of a different – and much better – kind.
Further, the airlines are hoping that the strong demand from spring and summer carries over to the upcoming winter holiday travel season, and based on the happy results from October they are optimistic it will be repeated after the fourth quarter.
Here’s a look at some headlines from the rest of the month.
