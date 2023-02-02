Last updated: 01:00 AM ET, Thu February 02 2023

Scott Hartbeck February 02, 2023

Prague train station, prague, eurail
Train at Prague's main station. (Photo by Scott Hartbeck)

The New Eurail Mobile Pass

If there’s a hill in the European travel world I’m willing to be seriously injured on, it’s this one: rail is the best way to travel around Europe. Period. Exclamation point. End of discussion.

Whether you just simply just use the train to get between Point A and Point B or use a Eurail pass to explore the length and breadth of the continent, riding the rails in Europe will be an exhilarating experience that you—or your client—will never forget.

Speaking of Eurail, the iconic passes celebrated their 50th birthday in 2022 and since they had also recently introduced a mobile pass, I figured it was time to hop aboard the rails to get re-acquainted with the experience and to take the new digital version of the Eurail Pass for a test ride.

Click on the slideshow to get up to speed on what the latest chapter in the Eurail story looks like.

 

