All You Need To Know About the New Eurail Mobile Pass
Car Rental & Rail Scott Hartbeck February 02, 2023
The New Eurail Mobile Pass
If there’s a hill in the European travel world I’m willing to be seriously injured on, it’s this one: rail is the best way to travel around Europe. Period. Exclamation point. End of discussion.
Whether you just simply just use the train to get between Point A and Point B or use a Eurail pass to explore the length and breadth of the continent, riding the rails in Europe will be an exhilarating experience that you—or your client—will never forget.
Speaking of Eurail, the iconic passes celebrated their 50th birthday in 2022 and since they had also recently introduced a mobile pass, I figured it was time to hop aboard the rails to get re-acquainted with the experience and to take the new digital version of the Eurail Pass for a test ride.
Click on the slideshow to get up to speed on what the latest chapter in the Eurail story looks like.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Europe
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS