Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Tue August 02 2022

gallery icon AmaWaterways Christens Its 26th River Ship In Germany

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Bruce Parkinson August 01, 2022

AmaLucia from AmaWaterways
The freshly christened AmaLucia.

A New River Beauty

AmaWaterways founders Kristin Karst and Rudi Schreiner hosted a christening ceremony for the line's 26th river ship, the AmaLucia, on the Rhine River in Rudesheim, Germany.

Bruce Parkinson

