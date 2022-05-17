An Alaska Adventure With American Queen Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Theresa Norton May 17, 2022
Built for Adventure
American Queen Voyages’ first expedition ship, the 186-guest Ocean Victory, sailed on its inaugural Alaska voyage May 7-17, from Vancouver to Sitka, Alaska. The ship visited Ketchikan and lesser-visited towns such as Wrangell, Kake and Petersburg. Passengers rode in zippy inflatable motorized boats called Zodiacs and paddled kayaks in places like Misty Fjords National Monument Wilderness and Tracy Arm. TravelPulse was on board, so join us for this photographic tour of the trip.
