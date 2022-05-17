Last updated: 04:24 PM ET, Tue May 17 2022

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Theresa Norton May 17, 2022

American Queen Coyages' Ocean Victory in Misty Fjords.
American Queen Coyages' Ocean Victory in Misty Fjords, Alaska. (Photo by Theresa Norton)

Built for Adventure

American Queen Voyages’ first expedition ship, the 186-guest Ocean Victory, sailed on its inaugural Alaska voyage May 7-17, from Vancouver to Sitka, Alaska. The ship visited Ketchikan and lesser-visited towns such as Wrangell, Kake and Petersburg. Passengers rode in zippy inflatable motorized boats called Zodiacs and paddled kayaks in places like Misty Fjords National Monument Wilderness and Tracy Arm. TravelPulse was on board, so join us for this photographic tour of the trip.

