Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Wed June 23 2021

gallery icon An Inside Look at Silversea Cruises’ New Luxury Ships

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Codie Liermann June 23, 2021

1/13
Royal Suite Private Veranda on Silver Origin
Royal Suite Private Veranda on Silver Origin. (photo via Silversea Cruises)

Two New Ships

Silversea Cruises recently resumed ultra-luxury cruising with its two new ships. The Silver Moon set sail from Athens, Greece on June 18, and the Silver Origin sailed from San Cristobal in the Galápagos archipelago. “With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalized service,” said Silversea’s President and CEO, Roberto Martinoli.

1/13

For more information on Silversea Cruises, Mediterranean, Galapagos Islands

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS