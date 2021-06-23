An Inside Look at Silversea Cruises’ New Luxury Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Codie Liermann June 23, 2021
Two New Ships
Silversea Cruises recently resumed ultra-luxury cruising with its two new ships. The Silver Moon set sail from Athens, Greece on June 18, and the Silver Origin sailed from San Cristobal in the Galápagos archipelago. “With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalized service,” said Silversea’s President and CEO, Roberto Martinoli.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Mediterranean, Galapagos Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS