Cruise News: Top Industry Stories From October

Donald Wood October 28, 2022

Cruise News: Top Stories From October

Cruise lines have thrived since the United States government eased coronavirus-related restrictions, and October showed just how resilient the industry could be in the face of Hurricane Ian.

Between cruise lines taking deliveries of new ships, the development of environmentally-designed ports and added entertainment and food options, the industry has capitalized on pent-up demand by enticing more and more travelers to hit the open seas.

Add in the fact that the 2022 Travvy Awards are celebrating the industry, companies are bringing back pre-pandemic events and activities and cruise lines are bolstering fleets, and now is a great time to book a cruise adventure.

Cruise lines made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from October.

