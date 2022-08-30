Cruise News: Top Stories From August
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood August 30, 2022
Cruise lines are thriving once again after contending with coronavirus-related health and safety rules that some believe unfairly impacted the industry.
More and more cruise lines are eliminating and easing testing and vaccination protocols, making it easier for travelers to head back to the open seas. With the CDC letting each company makes its own decisions, people are booking cruises and getting ready to sail.
Add in the fact that the 2022 Travvy Awards are celebrating the industry, companies are bringing back pre-pandemic events and activities and cruise lines are bolstering fleets, and now is a great time to book a cruise adventure.
Cruise lines made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from August.
Atlas Ocean's World Traveller Sails in Antarctica for Inaugural Season
