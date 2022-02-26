Last updated: 10:55 AM ET, Sat February 26 2022

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Stories From February

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 26, 2022

1/14
Bahamas, cruise, ship
Cruise ships at a port in The Bahamas. (photo via Brand X Pictures / Stockbyte / Getty Images Plus)

Cruise News: Top Stories From February

As the cruise industry continues to bounce back from the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, positive news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has helped bolster bookings for 2022.

To start the year, cruise lines have been working to improve the passenger experience, including updating COVID-related requirements, announcing new ships, revealing new terminals and so much more.

The cruise industry made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from February.

1/14

For more information on United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS