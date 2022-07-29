Cruise News: Top Stories From July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood July 28, 2022
Cruise News: Top Stories From July
The cruise industry is one of the cornerstones of travel and tourism and companies are still working to overcome the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Data released this month shows that demand for cruises is surging, but labor shortages are causing headaches. Cruise lines got some good news, as the CDC dropped its existing COVID-19 program for cruise ships.
Add in new sailings being announced, the return of themed voyages and more, and it’s been a bounce-back month for the cruise industry.
Cruise lines made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from July.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS