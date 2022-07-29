Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Fri July 29 2022

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Stories From July

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood July 28, 2022

Deck of cruise ship at sunset.
Deck of cruise ship at sunset. (photo via mgstudyo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Cruise News: Top Stories From July

The cruise industry is one of the cornerstones of travel and tourism and companies are still working to overcome the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released this month shows that demand for cruises is surging, but labor shortages are causing headaches. Cruise lines got some good news, as the CDC dropped its existing COVID-19 program for cruise ships.

Add in new sailings being announced, the return of themed voyages and more, and it’s been a bounce-back month for the cruise industry.

Cruise lines made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from July.

Donny Wood

