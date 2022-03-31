Last updated: 01:00 AM ET, Thu March 31 2022

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Stories From March

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood March 31, 2022

Path on the water from a large cruise ship
Path on the water from a large cruise ship. (photo via cassinga/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Cruise News: Top Stories From March

As coronavirus cases continue to decline and travel restrictions are lifted, the cruise industry is bouncing back thanks to a steady increase in bookings for 2022 and beyond.

Cruise lines have been working to improve the passenger experience, including updating COVID-related requirements, announcing new ships, revealing new terminals and so much more.

From onboard food and entertainment offerings to celebrity-driven partnerships, the cruise industry is doing its part to get travel and tourism back on its feet following the devastation associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise industry made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from March.

Donny Wood

