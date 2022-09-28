Cruise News: Top Stories From September
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood September 28, 2022
Cruise News: Top Stories From September
As more and more international destinations lift coronavirus-related travel restrictions, cruise lines around the world have continued to bounce back as demand returns.
From companies adding and expanding itineraries to cruise lines adding new ships and destinations, the industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic is now thriving again.
Add in the fact that the 2022 Travvy Awards are celebrating the industry, companies are bringing back pre-pandemic events and activities and cruise lines are bolstering fleets, and now is a great time to book a cruise adventure.
Cruise lines made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from September.
