Onboard Oasis of the Seas: Your Questions Answered
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Marsha Mowers September 01, 2021
Oasis of the Seas
Last week, TravelPulse took part in a simulation cruise for Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas. It was the first time the ship had sailed in 18 months. The excitement among crew members was palpable. Their passion shows in everything they do; you can tell they’re so happy to be back to normal.
That “normal” is of course, a bit revised as we recover from the pandemic. There are new protocols in place, set by the CDC for all cruise lines. It’s interesting to note that Royal Caribbean participated in developing the 74 recommendations submitted by the Healthy Sail Panel to the CDC in September 2020 in response to a request for public comment and those recommendations were adapted by the CDC for the industry.
Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas officially returns from Cape Liberty to the Bahamas on September 5. It is the largest ship to ever sail from the area. (Make sure you tell clients to watch as you sail under the Verazzano Bridge, it’s so close it’s a real thrill).
We asked for your questions and got the answers you wanted. Here’s an overall look at what to expect on board Royal Caribbean.
