Photo Tour of the New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Susan Young December 10, 2022
A First Look at Carnival Celebration
With the launch of Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line has given the Mardi Gras an Excel-class sister ship. Like Mardi Gras, Celebration is divided into six zones, including Celebration Central, The Gateway, 820 Biscayne, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing and Lido.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Susan Young
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS