Photo Tour Through Viking Cruise’s Brand-New Viking Radgrid
Noreen Kompanik March 27, 2022
Explore the Viking Radgrid
Viking launched their first river sailing in 1997, followed by ocean voyages and expeditions. 25 years later, they have welcomed eight new Viking Longships to their award-winning fleet. And in March 2022, these magnificent ships were named and blessed by their new godmothers in a ceremony held in Paris. Four of these new Viking ships are sailing on France’s River Seine, while the remaining boats sail from Amsterdam. We had the pleasure of staying on the Viking Radgrid and taking a mini cruise to three of northern France’s charming cities.
