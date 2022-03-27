Last updated: 11:30 PM ET, Sun March 27 2022

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Noreen Kompanik March 27, 2022

Viking
Viking Radgrid Longship in Paris (Photo via Viking Cruises)

Explore the Viking Radgrid

Viking launched their first river sailing in 1997, followed by ocean voyages and expeditions. 25 years later, they have welcomed eight new Viking Longships to their award-winning fleet. And in March 2022, these magnificent ships were named and blessed by their new godmothers in a ceremony held in Paris. Four of these new Viking ships are sailing on France’s River Seine, while the remaining boats sail from Amsterdam. We had the pleasure of staying on the Viking Radgrid and taking a mini cruise to three of northern France’s charming cities.

