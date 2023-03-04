The Best Cruise Line for Each Zodiac Sign
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scott Laird March 04, 2023
Which Cruise Line For Which Sign?
Cruise lines are great characters - each with their own personality and presence in a traveler's story. Some are playful, some sophisticated, and some a bit naughty. Cruise lines spend time cultivating these personalities as part of their brand, to attract the travelers in their target profile. Some cruise lines might seek out adventurers, while others bring in luxury lovers to pamper and please.
Whatever your cruise style, here's a list of cruise lines whose personalities match the twelve signs of the zodiac.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Scott Laird
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS