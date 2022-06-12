Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Sun June 12 2022

gallery icon The Latest Summer Cruise Trends

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke June 12, 2022

1/6
Ocean view from a cruise ship
PHOTO: Ocean view from a cruise ship. (photo via photosvit/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Latest Trends in Cruise Travel

The cruise industry continues to bounce back in year three of the COVID-19 pandemic as it's proven to be a safe way to experience more of the world. Nonetheless, some cruise lines, ships and destinations are garnering more interest than others from prospective guests ahead of the peak summer travel period.

Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete.com has released its CruiseTrends report for June 2022, revealing the cruise lines, ships, destinations and ports that premium, luxury and river cruise passengers are most interested in right now. The monthly report ranks brands, ships and places based on the number of quote requests they receive. With more than 25,000 quotes requested per month via CruiseCompete on average, the CruiseTrends report provides an accurate look into what consumers are most interested in this summer. 

1/6

Sponsored Content

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS