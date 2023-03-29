Top Cruise Travel Stories From March
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood March 28, 2023
Top Cruise Travel Stories From March
The first quarter of 2023 has been a success for the travel industry thanks in part to the resilient demand for leisure travel, higher ticket prices and strong onboard spending.
As a result, cruise lines have announced new island destinations, major leadership changes, record-breaking voyages and new entertainment options, all designed to capitalize on the industry’s resurgence.
The cruise industry made major waves over the last month, and here are the top cruise stories from March.
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
- Universal Orlando Announces New Multi-Day Ticket for Florida Residents
- Explora Journeys Announces Destination Experiences for New Cruise Ship
- Top Takeaways From CLIA's 2023 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook Report
- United Airlines Pledges $15 Million for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology
- New Disney Cruise Line Ship to Homeport in Singapore
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS