10 Baseball Cities Worth Exploring Beyond the Ballpark
Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik March 30, 2023
Baseball Cities Worth Exploring
It’s the start of another baseball season, America’s beloved sport, and the thrill is back. Stadiums full of cheering fans, organ music, and the wonderful sound of a bat sending the ball over the fence for a home run.
I grew up with baseball, thanks to my grandfather who was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. We’d take the train into the city, grab a quick lunch and settle into our seats ready for the game to start. Of course, Cracker Jacks and peanuts were all part of the experience.
I still love baseball and thankfully over the years, I’ve managed to get to many other baseball stadiums around the country to enjoy the game. Great baseball cities not only offer exciting sport cultures, unique stadiums, and distinct personalities, but they provide lots to do and see outside of the ballpark.
Let’s look at some of our favorite US baseball cities that have more to offer than just America’s favorite pastime.
