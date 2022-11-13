10 Best North American Cities for an Urban Ski Trip
Destination & Tourism Alex Temblador November 13, 2022
Day Trip to the Slopes
When you decide to take a ski vacation, you do so under the assumption that your vacation will focus on hitting the slopes and enjoying the resort's amazing (yet limited) activities. But what if there was a way to have a city and ski vacation wrapped into one? There is!
We've gathered 10 of the best cities across North America for the ultimate ski vacation. This winter, you can stay and explore some of North America's biggest cities, and have a day trip to a ski resort that's less than a few hour's drive away. Read on to see which big cities have nearby powder where you can 'shred the gnar.'
