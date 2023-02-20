10 Best Places to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Europe
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck February 20, 2023
Mardi Gras Across the Pond
In North America, Mardi Gras—or Carnival as it’s known in many places around the world—is most famously associated with the cities of New Orleans and Mobile, with myriad celebrations taking place all over the country. Have you ever wondered where the tradition of throwing a pre-Lenten party started though? Most of it can be traced back to Europe and rest assured that the Continent still knows how to throw a bash each year around this time. Venice and its masked parties may be well known around the world, but there are a handful more places that deserve consideration as the perfect destination to liven up your next winter off-season trip to Europe. Click on the slideshow to see 10 of the best.
For more information on The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Greece, Spain
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS